Last updated June 14 2020

71 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tierra Verde renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.

Last updated June 14
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.

Last updated June 14
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
830 sqft
COME AND RELAX AT THIS TIERRA VERDE 2 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT SHORT TERM RENTAL. WANDERER RESEDENCES HAS COMMUNITY DOCK WHICH HAS GRILLS NEXT TO THE LARGE POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, CAR WASH, COMMUNITY ROOM WITH POOL TABLE, GYM, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY.

Last updated June 14
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.

Last updated June 14
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde

Last updated June 14
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
890 sqft
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

Last updated June 14
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

Last updated June 13
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

Last updated June 14
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.

Last updated June 14
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
3315 58TH AVENUE S
3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor patio unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic

Last updated June 14
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tierra Verde, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tierra Verde renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

