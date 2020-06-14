Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL

Finding an apartment in Tierra Verde that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
900 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
900 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2230 sqft
One minute from Gulf of Mexico, this waterfront home includes boat slip for large yacht or sailboat. Located on Grand Canal in boutique community, enjoy sunsets and carefree lifestyle. Restaurants and shopping easy walking distance.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B
4424 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
775 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK - Newly Remodled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK, Just of 49TH Street South, Vinyl Flooring throughout home, White Shaker Cabinets, with Black Appliances in Kitchen,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood Estates
1 Unit Available
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1
2525 54th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME with Ease of Access to 275, Shopping, Dining and St Petersburg Beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2539 Kingston Street South
2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1104 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3468 17th Avenue South
3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1899 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
6075 17th Street South
6075 17th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2301 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4810 11th Avenue South
4810 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tierra Verde, FL

Finding an apartment in Tierra Verde that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

