48 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greater Pinellas Point
17 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Terrace South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Plaza
23 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,699
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
37 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2019).
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
117 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coquina Key
1 Unit Available
4636 4th St S
4636 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
Really nice 2/1 - sit on the front porch and watch the world go by! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with open plan and renovated kitchen. Tile and hardwood floors. Close to Coquina Key, shopping and downtown St Pete.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coquina Key
1 Unit Available
150 Coquina Bay Drive
150 Coquina Bay Drive, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1538 sqft
Coquina Bay Townhomes - COQUINA BAY TOWNHOMES - 1245 SQ FT 2BR W/DEN / 2.5 BATH.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1420 25th Street North (Back)
1420 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
910 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Renovated 2/2 in Kenwood with off street parking - Call Agent Directly @ 813-407-8990 TO VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tierra Verde, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tierra Verde renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

