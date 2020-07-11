/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
103 1st St. E #309
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
751 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
900 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
900 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2230 sqft
One minute from Gulf of Mexico, this waterfront home includes boat slip for large yacht or sailboat. Located on Grand Canal in boutique community, enjoy sunsets and carefree lifestyle. Restaurants and shopping easy walking distance.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
This is a must see Elegant & Beautiful Tierra Verde townhouse with roof top deck overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ 9,000 lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This property is available October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for the perfect long term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** ANNUAL RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde East.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6000 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This cozy, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo located on Isla Del Sol, a truly tropical island paradise, will be your home away from home when visiting Florida.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Fun in sun will be had by all in this bright, beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia Vista condo.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6083 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6083 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1153 sqft
Available Now! This is a very nice recently updated unit with a terrific view over the water towards the Don Cesar and St Pete Beach. New furnishings and appliances were installed and the unit was painted.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6279 SUN BOULEVARD
6279 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
This recently updated, lovely condo is situated on Intra-Coastal Waterway and features spectacular sunset hues. Heated waterfront pool and spa. The washer and dryer are conveniently located inside this unit.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Pinellas Point
3001 58th Ave S - #608
3001 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 58th Ave S - #608 - ST - Call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this property. Enjoy the beautiful GATED community of Arbor Grove.
Similar Pages
Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Balcony
Tierra Verde Apartments with GarageTierra Verde Apartments with GymTierra Verde Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTierra Verde Apartments with ParkingTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL