Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
719 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6105 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6105 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Large, sunny 2 bedroom/2 bath with den Club Bahia condo in Building 17. Beautiful water views from three balconies. Sun, fun and a good time will be had by all. Take advantage of everything Florida has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
890 sqft
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6047 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6047 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1070 sqft
Bahia Del Mar of Isla Del Sol, Easy access to this top floor of a two story building. Spacious corner unit, 2 bed 2 bath with large cathedral ceilings. Balcony overlooks a lake with fountain. Very serene setting. The condo is fully equipped.

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Gulfport
15 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
5825-16th st south
5825 16th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
85 sqft
Townhouse-Style Condo in Quiet Complex with Palm Trees and Pool, Near Beaches Welcome to our peaceful oasis in St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tierra Verde, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tierra Verde renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

