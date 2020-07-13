159 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with pool

/
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1695 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1450 sqft
Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
103 1st St. E #309
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
751 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
557 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
557 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
This is a must see Elegant & Beautiful Tierra Verde townhouse with roof top deck overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ 9,000 lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INCREDIBLE WATER VIEWS! This bright, beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom 2nd floor unit is located in premier Building “A” with open and direct waterfront on Tampa Bay looking out towards the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, magnificent sunrises and lots of
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Fun in sun will be had by all in this bright, beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia Vista condo.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128
6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
211 N JULIA CIRCLE
211 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Come live the island life in beautiful Vina Del Mar, a hidden gem on Pass-A-Grille. Surrounded by million-dollar-plus waterfront homes and situated on a quiet island, this home is a tranquil oasis.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This property is available October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1070 sqft
This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for the perfect long term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** ANNUAL RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde East.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6279 SUN BOULEVARD
6279 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
This recently updated, lovely condo is situated on Intra-Coastal Waterway and features spectacular sunset hues. Heated waterfront pool and spa. The washer and dryer are conveniently located inside this unit.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
