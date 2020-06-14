/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
91 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
780 sqft
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
709 GULF WAY
709 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD
6357 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
780 sqft
Very rare opportunity to live in beautiful Isla Del Sol, in this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit. This property is well appointed with furniture and décor. It can be rented with the with the furniture and the décor is optional.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greater Pinellas Point
17 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3123 39th St S Apt C
3123 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6210 SUN BOULEVARD
6210 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
790 sqft
Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun. This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season Had a last minute cancellation.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7000 BEACH PLAZA
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
3315 58TH AVENUE S
3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
646 sqft
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor patio unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3256 39TH STREET S
3256 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5117 28TH AVENUE S
5117 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bedroom in Gulfport's very desirable ART DISTRICT. Background/credit check required for all adult residents, $60 per person. No criminal or evictions accepted. 640 credit rating required. Pets accepted.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
