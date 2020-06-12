/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL
Tierra Verde
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1695 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view.
Tierra Verde
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.
Tierra Verde
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.
Tierra Verde
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
Vina Del Mar Island
261 N JULIA CIRCLE
261 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
This home is in a great location in St Pete Beach and it has a whole lot of space! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A formal dining room and spacious living room. The large kitchen opens up to a family room for entertaining.
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Childs Park
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,
Isla Del Sol
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.
Childs Park
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
Childs Park
4743 9th Ave S
4743 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1276 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath / w garage room - Come home to this bright large 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area of St Petersburg. Right off 49th St it is centrally located to downtown and the beaches. The living area is open to a large kitchen.
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.
Belle Vista
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
Gulfport
5719 25th Avenue South
5719 25th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5719 25th Avenue South in Gulfport. View photos, descriptions and more!
5353 GULF BOULEVARD
5353 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
Welcome to paradise! Look no further for your home away from home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit is located on the 5th floor of the Bella Grande. Centrally located in St.
Bayview
2539 Kingston Street South
2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1104 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Childs Park
3468 17th Avenue South
3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Greater Pinellas Point
6075 17th Street South
6075 17th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Childs Park
4810 11th Avenue South
4810 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Maximo
4900 38TH WAY S
4900 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
DIRECT WATER VIEWS. Start each morning watching the dolphins and manatees swim by, only to be topped by ending each evening with breathtaking sunsets as the sky becomes a scene from a watercolor masterpiece.
Brightwater
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
Greater Pinellas Point
6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S
6033 Moorings Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1920 sqft
NEW CONTRUCTION TOWN-HOME FOR RENT $2795. The community is located at The Cove which is a boat lover's dream - The town-home for rent is 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with a fabulous view of the marina.
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.
Pass-a-Grille Beach
113 CABRILLO AVENUE
113 Cabrillo Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3279 sqft
Cabrillo Condo is located on the sugary sands of the Gulf of Mexico in the heart of the exclusive and historic beach enclave of Pass-A-Grille, just south of the famous Don Cesar Resort.
