/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 AM
130 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
557 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
557 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
719 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
830 sqft
COME AND RELAX AT THIS TIERRA VERDE 2 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT SHORT TERM RENTAL. WANDERER RESEDENCES HAS COMMUNITY DOCK WHICH HAS GRILLS NEXT TO THE LARGE POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, CAR WASH, COMMUNITY ROOM WITH POOL TABLE, GYM, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6105 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6105 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Large, sunny 2 bedroom/2 bath with den Club Bahia condo in Building 17. Beautiful water views from three balconies. Sun, fun and a good time will be had by all. Take advantage of everything Florida has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
890 sqft
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6047 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6047 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1070 sqft
Bahia Del Mar of Isla Del Sol, Easy access to this top floor of a two story building. Spacious corner unit, 2 bed 2 bath with large cathedral ceilings. Balcony overlooks a lake with fountain. Very serene setting. The condo is fully equipped.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6083 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6083 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1153 sqft
Available Now! This is a very nice recently updated unit with a terrific view over the water towards the Don Cesar and St Pete Beach. New furnishings and appliances were installed and the unit was painted.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6279 SUN BOULEVARD
6279 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
This recently updated, lovely condo is situated on Intra-Coastal Waterway and features spectacular sunset hues. Heated waterfront pool and spa. The washer and dryer are conveniently located inside this unit.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greater Pinellas Point
8 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
995 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
Similar Pages
Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Balcony
Tierra Verde Apartments with GarageTierra Verde Apartments with GymTierra Verde Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTierra Verde Apartments with ParkingTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL