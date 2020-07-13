/
pet friendly apartments
118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
This is a must see Elegant & Beautiful Tierra Verde townhouse with roof top deck overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ 9,000 lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde.
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
211 N JULIA CIRCLE
211 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Come live the island life in beautiful Vina Del Mar, a hidden gem on Pass-A-Grille. Surrounded by million-dollar-plus waterfront homes and situated on a quiet island, this home is a tranquil oasis.
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
8 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
1 Unit Available
Greater Pinellas Point
3315 58TH AVENUE S
3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St.
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more… Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
4305 Narvarez Way South
4305 Narvarez Way, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1871 sqft
4305 Narvarez Way South Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Great St Pete Home! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Maximo
4908 38TH WAY S
4908 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
CHECK out this spacious open 3/2 rental centrally located community on the water and right next to the interstate l-275 north/south bound. 2 miles away from the beaches, 0.2 miles away from grocery stores/shopping etc. It has over 1,500 sqft.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
2188 CORINNE COURT S
2188 Corrine Court South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1180 sqft
Beautiful, spacious and quiet condo near the pool! Relax in this well maintained community with an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Short drives to amenities, entertainment, the water and beaches to include the airport and Tampa bay! We will (1)
1 Unit Available
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7430 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Million dollar waterfront views from this fully furnished condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy gorgeous water views of Tampa Bay from 2 balconies of this 7th floor condo.
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
