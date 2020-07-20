All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

413 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE

413 Windrush Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Windrush Bay Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
sauna
Come and enjoy this 2 BR 2 BA condo with access to all the amenities that Windrush Bay has to offer such as the heated pool, club house, sauna and exercise room. Imagine all the good times you could have being on the Gulf of Mexico and minutes away from Sunset Beach, Fred Howard Park and the famous Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. Major roads I-19 and US Highway 19 are easily accessible to catch the events happening in Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater and points south on the Florida Suncoast heading all the way down to St. Pete Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

