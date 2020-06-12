/
3 bedroom apartments
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
327 MANATEE LANE
327 Manatee Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL
Newer custom built waterfront home! 4BR + a study/office. Part of garage has been converted to a game room with designer pool table, pinball machines & video games.
738 HAVEN PLACE
738 Haven Place, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Beautiful condo in Tarpon Springs for RENT @ $1495.00 monthly, ready to move into. Spacious, two story with 1404 sq ft of AC space.
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Crest Ridge Gardens
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
Baywood Village
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
Forest Hills
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Gleneagles
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.
2048 BARRACUDA COURT
2048 Barracuda Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1876 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded villa available for immediate occupancy. Built in 2013, this villa has many tasteful upgrades! Open, bright, light, and airy! Enter the foyer to beautiful tiled entryway.
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE
2154 Parrot Fish Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH.
Results within 5 miles of Tarpon Springs
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Orangewood Village
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
737 Countryshire Ln
737 Country Shire Lane, Palm Harbor, FL
737 Countryshire Ln Available 06/30/20 - Rent Requirements 3X monthly rent for income 1st month rent 1 month security deposit Online application $35.00 (RLNE5785690)
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER
Flor-a-mar
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.
3133 Payne St
3133 Payne Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1134 sqft
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Pool Home in Seven Springs- Pet Friendly! - NO CARPET! Tile Throughout the Home Open Living/ Dining Area Spacious Kitchen with Matching Appliance, Including a Dishwasher! Ceiling Fan/ Lights in Every Bedroom Fenced Back
Riverside
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.
