2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
202 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
871 sqft
Call to see this spacious corner unit. Lots of natural light. Beautiful new flooring and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in each room and a relaxing screened patio across from the heated pool. 2 bedrooms with plenty of space for king size bed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
966 SUNRISE DRIVE
966 Sunrise Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
841 sqft
Water Sewer Garbage and lawn care included in rent price. One small pet may be considered. 2 bed 1 bath home with covered carport and HUGE yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
416 PINE STREET
416 Pine Street, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
Welcome Home! Come take a look at this very cozy 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Tarpon Springs. Walk into an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Huge back yard to spend quality time with the family. Tile throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
361 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
A beautifully updated two bedroom / two bathroom second floor condo.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE
300 South Florida Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
354 WINDRUSH LOOP
354 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1070 sqft
**Not AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY THROUGH April 2021!! ** Beautiful Vacations start here! Walk out the sliding glass doors to take a dip in the pool or to walk out to the Gulf! Two bedroom/two upgraded baths!.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
90 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
90 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. BOOKED JAN - MARCH 2021. NO PETS! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Seasonal Furnished Rental, 3-4 months min lease period. Located on Lake Tarpon in beautiful Tarpon Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
352 WINDRUSH LOOP
352 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1070 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN 2020. BOOKED IN 2021 - JAN - 4/8/2021 - GULF FRONT CONDO WITH DIRECT VIEWS OF THE INTERCOASTAL WATERWAY OFF THE GULF OF MEXICO.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE
1729 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation.
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1753 Kenilworth Street
1753 Kenilworth Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
792 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
1511 LANDAU STREET
1511 Landau Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5517 OCEANIC ROAD
5517 Oceanic Road, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Ready For Move In, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright, welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH VILLA, GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N
36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas.
Results within 5 miles of Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
