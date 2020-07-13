Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarpon Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE
1773 Biarritz Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1685 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath Tarpon Springs home available August 1. Get settled in before the new school year. Clean and updated home with open floor plan and high ceilings for a spacious feel as soon as you enter this home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1818 LILLIAN AVENUE
1818 Lillian Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TARPON SPRINGS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & A BONUS ROOM FOR A 4TH BEDROOM,OFFICE OR FORMAL DINING ROOM. GRANITY COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS. WOOD CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
327 MANATEE LANE
327 Manatee Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2846 sqft
Are you ready to live a life of luxury in Tarpon Springs? This lovely home combines high end luxury with a family friendly twist.

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Estates
1306 VIKING DRIVE
1306 Viking Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home with garage in sought after Holiday Lakes community. Bonus room would make a great office. Bring your dog to let them run in the fenced back yard. Close to Tarpon Springs sponge docks and Fred Howard Park, and Sunset Beach.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
5441 CELCUS DR
5441 Celcus Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1388 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GARAGE CONVERSION IN HOLIDAY FL, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATHROOM ALONG WITH

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE
265 North Harbor Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
If you are looking for a like-new Townhome in Palm Harbor, then this is at the top of your List! Built by Tarpon Springs Premier Builder, Pioneer Homes, this Townhome features all the upgrades you are looking for.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2521 SILVERBACK COURT
2521 Silverback Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2215 sqft
This gorgeous town house is located in the very desirable, gated, Tarpon Ridge community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE
2154 Parrot Fish Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH.
Results within 5 miles of Tarpon Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tarpon Springs, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarpon Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

