pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
131 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
New waterfront community-partial water view - Property Id: 234825 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. First floor overlooking pond, mangrooves and partial water. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Estates
1306 VIKING DRIVE
1306 Viking Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home with garage in sought after Holiday Lakes community. Bonus room would make a great office. Bring your dog to let them run in the fenced back yard. Close to Tarpon Springs sponge docks and Fred Howard Park, and Sunset Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crest Ridge Gardens
4818 Phoenix Ave
4818 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
4818 Phoenix Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 in Holiday - This unique home features Large Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. In law Suite Featuring, Living Room, Bedroom and Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
5441 CELCUS DR
5441 Celcus Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1388 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GARAGE CONVERSION IN HOLIDAY FL, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATHROOM ALONG WITH
Results within 5 miles of Tarpon Springs
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oaks of Tarpon Woods
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 305
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 Relaxing Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit, includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, over looking golf course. There is a community pool and reserved parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
2531 Almond Dr
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
