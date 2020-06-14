/
1 bedroom apartments
56 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
328 MARINER DRIVE
328 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1000 sqft
Beautiful Tarpon Springs!! Live the Florida Dream in this Beautiful Waterfront Community of Tarpon Springs!! Everything You Need!! Everything included!! Turn key Ready!! 1 Bedroom 2 bath Condo on Second Floor in Mariner Village!! Spacious, Light and
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Cove Springs
1 Unit Available
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
26 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
53 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Well-Maintained Community in the heart of Palm Harbor. Don't miss this sparkling clean 1 bed, 1 bath unit located on the 3rd floor.
1 Unit Available
4515 Marine Parkway
4515 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$776
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347099 All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
1 Unit Available
1535 NANTUCKET COURT
1535 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
1/1 ground floor condominium with new tile countertops in kitchen, recessed LED lighting and fresh paint throughout. Unit features eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer off porch and convenient assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well
1 Unit Available
464 PAULA DRIVE N
464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
704 sqft
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance.
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD
2375 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
763 sqft
Nice 2nd floor end unit condo with balcony in desirable fox chase community of palm harbor. This unit features fresh paint and new wood look life lock flooring. The community features a pool and play ground. Located close to Sutherland elementary.
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 Unit Available
1 GATESHEAD DRIVE
1 Gateshead Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
606 sqft
Island living! Live directly on Honeymoon Island, the state park and the Dunedin Causeway are right out your front door. Royal Stewart Arms is a great 55+ community with beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
