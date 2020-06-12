/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
158 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
871 sqft
Call to see this spacious corner unit. Lots of natural light. Beautiful new flooring and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in each room and a relaxing screened patio across from the heated pool. 2 bedrooms with plenty of space for king size bed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
361 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
A beautifully updated two bedroom / two bathroom second floor condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE
300 South Florida Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
354 WINDRUSH LOOP
354 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1070 sqft
**Not AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY THROUGH April 2021!! ** Beautiful Vacations start here! Walk out the sliding glass doors to take a dip in the pool or to walk out to the Gulf! Two bedroom/two upgraded baths!.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
90 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
90 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. BOOKED JAN - MARCH 2021. NO PETS! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Seasonal Furnished Rental, 3-4 months min lease period. Located on Lake Tarpon in beautiful Tarpon Springs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
352 WINDRUSH LOOP
352 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1070 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN 2020. BOOKED IN 2021 - JAN - 4/8/2021 - GULF FRONT CONDO WITH DIRECT VIEWS OF THE INTERCOASTAL WATERWAY OFF THE GULF OF MEXICO.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE
1729 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N
36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1076 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1048 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
54 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
