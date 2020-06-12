/
furnished apartments
68 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
354 WINDRUSH LOOP
354 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1070 sqft
**Not AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY THROUGH April 2021!! ** Beautiful Vacations start here! Walk out the sliding glass doors to take a dip in the pool or to walk out to the Gulf! Two bedroom/two upgraded baths!.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
90 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
90 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. BOOKED JAN - MARCH 2021. NO PETS! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Seasonal Furnished Rental, 3-4 months min lease period. Located on Lake Tarpon in beautiful Tarpon Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.
Results within 5 miles of Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.
