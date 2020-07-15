Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities community garden playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

RELAXATION AND COMFORT AT PALM RIVER



Welcome Home to Palm River Apartments, Tampa's hidden treasure. Our quaint community sits in an exceptionally convenient location, that puts you in close proximity to everything both Brandon and the fine city of Tampa has to offer! Located just off the Selmon Expressway and just minutes from I-75, Highway 60 and 301. You will love being a short drive to Downtown Tampa, Brandon's Westfield Shopping Center and all the fun and exciting entertainment venues and dining options both areas have to offer!



A peaceful and comfortable apartment home is in your future. At Palm River Apartments, finding the right apartment home to fit your needs has never been so effortless with our simple, yet functional 2 bedroom floor plan. Our apartment homes conveniently feature washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets and your own balcony or patio to relax on. Let us provide the spacious and affordable living you deserve.



Palm River Apartments presents a friendly