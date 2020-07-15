All apartments in Tampa
Palm River

742 Palm Bay Dr · (813) 850-0326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
NO PET FEE! NO PET RENT!
Location

742 Palm Bay Dr, Tampa, FL 33619

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm River.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
community garden
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
RELAXATION AND COMFORT AT PALM RIVER

Welcome Home to Palm River Apartments, Tampa's hidden treasure. Our quaint community sits in an exceptionally convenient location, that puts you in close proximity to everything both Brandon and the fine city of Tampa has to offer! Located just off the Selmon Expressway and just minutes from I-75, Highway 60 and 301. You will love being a short drive to Downtown Tampa, Brandon's Westfield Shopping Center and all the fun and exciting entertainment venues and dining options both areas have to offer!

A peaceful and comfortable apartment home is in your future. At Palm River Apartments, finding the right apartment home to fit your needs has never been so effortless with our simple, yet functional 2 bedroom floor plan. Our apartment homes conveniently feature washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets and your own balcony or patio to relax on. Let us provide the spacious and affordable living you deserve.

Palm River Apartments presents a friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 one time fee
limit: 2
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm River have any available units?
Palm River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm River have?
Some of Palm River's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm River currently offering any rent specials?
Palm River is offering the following rent specials: NO PET FEE! NO PET RENT!
Is Palm River pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm River is pet friendly.
Does Palm River offer parking?
No, Palm River does not offer parking.
Does Palm River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm River have a pool?
No, Palm River does not have a pool.
Does Palm River have accessible units?
No, Palm River does not have accessible units.
Does Palm River have units with dishwashers?
No, Palm River does not have units with dishwashers.
