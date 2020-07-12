/
/
/
parkland estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
262 Apartments for rent in Parkland Estates, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2317 W BRISTOL AVENUE
2317 West Bristol Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
915 sqft
Ready to be leased is this 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with a walk to Hyde Park. Large bedrooms in this small 12 unit complex. Location is fabulous, close to restaurants, beautiful Bayshore and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland Estates
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,085
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,350
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2405 S Ardson Pl Unit 403
2405 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2314 South Clewis Court, 302
2314 South Clewis Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
948 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit with a private patio. Spacious open split plan with hardwood floors, family room and kitchen. Reserved parking space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3002 W Sitios Street - D
3002 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Recently renovated 1925 building in the heart of South Tampa, just one block from Palma Ceia Golf + Country Club. Walk beautiful tree-lined streets to neighborhood playground, dog park and Bayshore Blvd.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3711 W NORTH B STREET
3711 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, electricity, wifi, sewer, trash, lawn service) LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS AND AN ORNAMENTAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE BEDROOM WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR STUDY.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1
3215 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2802 sqft
Available Now! Luxury South Tampa Townhome! - Upscale living in highly desirable South Tampa location. Built in 2017, this spacious and spectacular 3 story townhome boasts the finest of features.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1406 Bay Villa Pl
1406 South Bay Villa Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
Moving out a month early. Rent is payed until June 1st. You can have whatever furniture you want and you can keep the security deposit. Great place just leaving a little early, my Lease is until July 12th but you can extend.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1
3507 West Barcelona Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2466 sqft
Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound, crown molding, ceiling fans.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2402 W Azeele St Unit 436
2402 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Contemporary and gorgeous 1BR/1BA condo on the third floor in prestigious Madison at Soho! Features new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and is the largest one bedroom floorplan available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
606 S Albany Ave Apt 1
606 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
741 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath Hyde Park condominium is located on the ground floor in a very lush landscaped gated community of HAMILTON PLACE. This home has brand new wood look high end plank floors, and is pool side.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2410 W Azeele St Unit 236
2410 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1206 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo at the Madison SOHO.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLGibsonton, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FL