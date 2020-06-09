All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

M South

5110 South Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5110 South Manhattan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Key West style apartment-All DOG breeds OK!!! - Property Id: 238723

NEWER SOUTH TAMPA LUXURY APARTMENT COMMUNITY BY GANDY BLVD, S. DALE MABRY, MACDILL, PUBLIX AND TARGET - ALL DOG BREEDS ACCEPTED HERE!!!
? Community has luxury kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, washer/dryer included, private patios, monthly resident functions, gorgeous pool with cabanas, outdoor grilles, firepit area, huge fitness center, pet park, all dogs accepted ($20 per pet per month)
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*NO Section 8

**All properties by appointment only**
(UNFURNISHED-NO SHORT TERM)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238723
Property Id 238723

(RLNE5783507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does M South have any available units?
M South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does M South have?
Some of M South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is M South currently offering any rent specials?
M South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is M South pet-friendly?
Yes, M South is pet friendly.
Does M South offer parking?
No, M South does not offer parking.
Does M South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, M South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does M South have a pool?
Yes, M South has a pool.
Does M South have accessible units?
No, M South does not have accessible units.
Does M South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, M South has units with dishwashers.
