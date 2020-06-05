9621 NORTH 46TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21015058?s=51



Quiet cozy brand new 3 bed 2 bath with jacuzzi!! Home features fast wifi, smart tv's, work space, master suite, spacious floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, and fenced backyard. Closely situated to Busch Gardens, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and James A Haley Veterans Hospital. Great for long stays or short visits.



This home is fully equipped with fast wifi for business & personal use, two living spaces for additional space, a complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and a outdoor patio to help enjoy your time away from home.



The Den - Furnished with a leather sofa, dining room table, and a 50" smart makes this space the perfect place to lounge.



The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!



The Living Room - Nicely furnished with a couch and chair its ideal for entertaining guest or reading a book.



The Rooms - Clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms in this home has its own iHome clock. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with an updated standup shower. While the other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom thats close to both rooms.



Outdoor - A large patio staged with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.



Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board



All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it's used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area, if cleaning products are needed during your stay please discuss with your host.

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21015058?s=51



Quiet cozy brand new 3 bed 2 bath with jacuzzi!! Home features fast wifi, smart tv's, work space, master suite, spacious floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, and fenced backyard. Closely situated to Busch Gardens, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and James A Haley Veterans Hospital. Great for long stays or short visits.



This home is fully equipped with fast wifi for business & personal use, two living spaces for additional space, a complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and a outdoor patio to help enjoy your time away from home.



The Den - Furnished with a leather sofa, dining room table, and a 50" smart makes this space the perfect place to lounge.



The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!



The Living Room - Nicely furnished with a couch and chair its ideal for entertaining guest or reading a book.



The Rooms - Clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms in this home has its own iHome clock. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with an updated standup shower. While the other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom thats close to both rooms.



Outdoor - A large patio staged with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.



Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board



All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it's used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area, if cleaning products are needed during your stay please discuss with your host.