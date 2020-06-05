All apartments in Tampa
9621 NORTH 46TH STREET
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

9621 NORTH 46TH STREET

9621 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9621 North 46th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet cozy brand new 3 bed 2 bath with jacuzzi!! Home features fast wifi, smart tv's, work space, master suite, spacious floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, and fenced backyard. Closely situated to Busch Gardens, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and James A Haley Veterans Hospital. Great for long stays or short visits.

This home is fully equipped with fast wifi for business & personal use, two living spaces for additional space, a complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and a outdoor patio to help enjoy your time away from home.

The Den - Furnished with a leather sofa, dining room table, and a 50" smart makes this space the perfect place to lounge.

The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!

The Living Room - Nicely furnished with a couch and chair its ideal for entertaining guest or reading a book.

The Rooms - Clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms in this home has its own iHome clock. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with an updated standup shower. While the other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom thats close to both rooms.

Outdoor - A large patio staged with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.

Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board

All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it's used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area, if cleaning products are needed during your stay please discuss with your host.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have any available units?
9621 NORTH 46TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have?
Some of 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9621 NORTH 46TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET offers parking.
Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have a pool?
No, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9621 NORTH 46TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
