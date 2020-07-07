9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enter through the decorative double doors into the foyer with soaring ceiling and look ahead to the stunning living room with cathedral ceiling and large windows overlooking the park like back yard. The dining area is to the left and features sliding doors that open to the screened porch also with vaulted ceiling. The kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Two ample size bedrooms are on the left side of the home making this a split plan with the private master on the right. The master includes wall to wall mirrored closets and its' own private screened porch. The master bath has a long vanity and separate shower.



Brand new wood plank tile throughout living areas and brand new caret in all bedrooms!