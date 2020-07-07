All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE

9615 Hidden Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9615 Hidden Oak Circle, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Enter through the decorative double doors into the foyer with soaring ceiling and look ahead to the stunning living room with cathedral ceiling and large windows overlooking the park like back yard. The dining area is to the left and features sliding doors that open to the screened porch also with vaulted ceiling. The kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Two ample size bedrooms are on the left side of the home making this a split plan with the private master on the right. The master includes wall to wall mirrored closets and its' own private screened porch. The master bath has a long vanity and separate shower.

Brand new wood plank tile throughout living areas and brand new caret in all bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 HIDDEN OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

