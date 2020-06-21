All apartments in Tampa
9473 Forest Hills Place

9473 North Forest Hills Place
Location

9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage. Townhome features ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout. Enter into the townhome and to your left is a bedroom with attached bath that can also be accessed through the hallway. Either head upstairs or head to the spacious living/dining area that looks out to the great open patio and yard. Laundry closet located in hallway downstairs with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen features all the appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. At entry you can also head upstairs to the other 2 bedrooms that are spacious with vaulted ceilings and feature a jack and jill bath with two sinks and separate room with tub and toilet. Great community in the heart of Forest Hills with community pool and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-275. Call now to view this great townhome that includes: Water, Sewer & Trash.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1823368?accessKey=5eb5

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5832061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9473 Forest Hills Place have any available units?
9473 Forest Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9473 Forest Hills Place have?
Some of 9473 Forest Hills Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9473 Forest Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
9473 Forest Hills Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9473 Forest Hills Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9473 Forest Hills Place is pet friendly.
Does 9473 Forest Hills Place offer parking?
Yes, 9473 Forest Hills Place does offer parking.
Does 9473 Forest Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9473 Forest Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9473 Forest Hills Place have a pool?
Yes, 9473 Forest Hills Place has a pool.
Does 9473 Forest Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 9473 Forest Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9473 Forest Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9473 Forest Hills Place does not have units with dishwashers.
