9473 Forest Hills Place

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage. Townhome features ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout. Enter into the townhome and to your left is a bedroom with attached bath that can also be accessed through the hallway. Either head upstairs or head to the spacious living/dining area that looks out to the great open patio and yard. Laundry closet located in hallway downstairs with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen features all the appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. At entry you can also head upstairs to the other 2 bedrooms that are spacious with vaulted ceilings and feature a jack and jill bath with two sinks and separate room with tub and toilet. Great community in the heart of Forest Hills with community pool and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-275. Call now to view this great townhome that includes: Water, Sewer & Trash.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1823368?accessKey=5eb5



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5832061)