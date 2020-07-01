918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Fully renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit located on coveted Harbour Island.

This contemporary residence features a private one car garage with additional storage, hardwood floors, and balcony. Open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wrap around counter space overlooking the spacious living area. Unwind using Island Walk’s countless amenities including a sparkling pool and hot tub, fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts, BBQ area, and clubhouse. Enjoy living in a 24hr guard gated community just minutes from Amalie Arena, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, Riverwalk, and more!