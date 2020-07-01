All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

918 Normandy Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

918 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit located on coveted Harbour Island.
This contemporary residence features a private one car garage with additional storage, hardwood floors, and balcony. Open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wrap around counter space overlooking the spacious living area. Unwind using Island Walk’s countless amenities including a sparkling pool and hot tub, fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts, BBQ area, and clubhouse. Enjoy living in a 24hr guard gated community just minutes from Amalie Arena, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, Riverwalk, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have any available units?
918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have?
Some of 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a pool.
Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

