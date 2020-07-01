917 E 26TH AVENUE

Amenities

This is a must see renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the historic Ybor Heights. It is a two-story Key West styled charmer with a beautiful fenced in backyard. The spacious living areas and master bedroom have beautiful hardwood flooring. The master bathroom has be completely remodeled with a sleek modern "W" hotel styled inspiration that is a MUST SEE. Bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space, large windows, and 2" blinds. The upstairs bathroom has been updated with stunning modern tile, provides ample space, and a tub/shower combo. LVP flooring has been added to the upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Back yard is adorable and has a nice deck and shed! Kitchen has stainless appliances and good storage space. Washer and dryer hook-ups sit right off the kitchen in their own room and have additional shelf storage. Home is centrally located: minutes from charming Ybor City, a short drive to downtown Tampa, Seminole Heights, Hyde Park, Tampa, Heights, University of Tampa, and USF! Easy access to I-275, I-4, and the Crosstown Expressway.



