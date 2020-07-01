All apartments in Tampa
917 E 26TH AVENUE

917 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 East 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
This is a must see renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the historic Ybor Heights. It is a two-story Key West styled charmer with a beautiful fenced in backyard. The spacious living areas and master bedroom have beautiful hardwood flooring. The master bathroom has be completely remodeled with a sleek modern "W" hotel styled inspiration that is a MUST SEE. Bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space, large windows, and 2" blinds. The upstairs bathroom has been updated with stunning modern tile, provides ample space, and a tub/shower combo. LVP flooring has been added to the upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Back yard is adorable and has a nice deck and shed! Kitchen has stainless appliances and good storage space. Washer and dryer hook-ups sit right off the kitchen in their own room and have additional shelf storage. Home is centrally located: minutes from charming Ybor City, a short drive to downtown Tampa, Seminole Heights, Hyde Park, Tampa, Heights, University of Tampa, and USF! Easy access to I-275, I-4, and the Crosstown Expressway.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have any available units?
917 E 26TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have?
Some of 917 E 26TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 E 26TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
917 E 26TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 E 26TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 917 E 26TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 917 E 26TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 E 26TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 917 E 26TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 917 E 26TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 E 26TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 E 26TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

