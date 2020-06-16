914 S. Fremont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable Hyde Park Area! Wood floors and tile throughout the home, lovely cabinets and painted tiles in the kitchen, gas range, paneled doors, and crown molding are all little features that give this home personality. Formal dining room as well as breakfast nook and large living room are perfectly spaced out. Large storage closet with washer and dryer included. Large back yard with custom patio that is perfectly shaded. Fenced yard makes it great for pets or children. Walk to Hyde Park Village or Bayshore from your front door! No need to even have a car, home has a walk-ability score of 78! Call today to schedule a time to view this gem!



(RLNE4357993)