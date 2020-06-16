All apartments in Tampa
914 S. Fremont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

914 S. Fremont Ave

914 South Fremont Avenue · (813) 254-5338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 South Fremont Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 914 S. Fremont Ave · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable Hyde Park Area! Wood floors and tile throughout the home, lovely cabinets and painted tiles in the kitchen, gas range, paneled doors, and crown molding are all little features that give this home personality. Formal dining room as well as breakfast nook and large living room are perfectly spaced out. Large storage closet with washer and dryer included. Large back yard with custom patio that is perfectly shaded. Fenced yard makes it great for pets or children. Walk to Hyde Park Village or Bayshore from your front door! No need to even have a car, home has a walk-ability score of 78! Call today to schedule a time to view this gem!

(RLNE4357993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 S. Fremont Ave have any available units?
914 S. Fremont Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 S. Fremont Ave have?
Some of 914 S. Fremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 S. Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
914 S. Fremont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 S. Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 S. Fremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 914 S. Fremont Ave offer parking?
No, 914 S. Fremont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 914 S. Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 S. Fremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 S. Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 914 S. Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 914 S. Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 914 S. Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 914 S. Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 S. Fremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
