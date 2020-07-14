912 S BRUCE STREET

Amenities

Extremely Rare to find a HOME for Lease in the Heart of Hyde Park! This Gorgeous Bungalow has been renovated to the NINES! Just two blocks from Kate Jackson Park and 2 homes North of Morrison Ave. Large fenced yard, plenty of off street parking. Charming front porch and rear raised deck. Open floor plan and tons of natural light! The kitchen will impress all - Gorgeous layout, NEW APPLIANCES, Gas Stove, Pot Filler, Large Farmhouse Sink, Lots of Cabinetry, Huge Island. 2 en suite bath and both have large walk in closets. Laundry inside. Avail March 2020. Mitchell, Wilson, Plant School Districts. Live, Work, Play, HYDE PARK!