912 S BRUCE STREET
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

912 S BRUCE STREET

912 South Bruce Street · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

912 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely Rare to find a HOME for Lease in the Heart of Hyde Park! This Gorgeous Bungalow has been renovated to the NINES! Just two blocks from Kate Jackson Park and 2 homes North of Morrison Ave. Large fenced yard, plenty of off street parking. Charming front porch and rear raised deck. Open floor plan and tons of natural light! The kitchen will impress all - Gorgeous layout, NEW APPLIANCES, Gas Stove, Pot Filler, Large Farmhouse Sink, Lots of Cabinetry, Huge Island. 2 en suite bath and both have large walk in closets. Laundry inside. Avail March 2020. Mitchell, Wilson, Plant School Districts. Live, Work, Play, HYDE PARK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 S BRUCE STREET have any available units?
912 S BRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 S BRUCE STREET have?
Some of 912 S BRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 S BRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
912 S BRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S BRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 912 S BRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 912 S BRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 912 S BRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 912 S BRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 S BRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S BRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 912 S BRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 912 S BRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 912 S BRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S BRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 S BRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
