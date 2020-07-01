All apartments in Tampa
8729 N 50th Street H
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8729 N 50th Street H

8729 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8729 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome with W/D Connection - Property Id: 165888

The Grand is offering a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome for only $1025 monthly!

Call Dana today at 813-373-9858 for more info and to take a look at this property, it'll be gone before you know it!

This unit has beautiful features and is located close to everything!

Residents pay for their monthly utilities at an additional cost to the rent.

8729 N 50th Street Tampa FL 33617
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165888
Property Id 165888

(RLNE5650457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8729 N 50th Street H have any available units?
8729 N 50th Street H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8729 N 50th Street H have?
Some of 8729 N 50th Street H's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8729 N 50th Street H currently offering any rent specials?
8729 N 50th Street H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8729 N 50th Street H pet-friendly?
Yes, 8729 N 50th Street H is pet friendly.
Does 8729 N 50th Street H offer parking?
No, 8729 N 50th Street H does not offer parking.
Does 8729 N 50th Street H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8729 N 50th Street H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8729 N 50th Street H have a pool?
No, 8729 N 50th Street H does not have a pool.
Does 8729 N 50th Street H have accessible units?
No, 8729 N 50th Street H does not have accessible units.
Does 8729 N 50th Street H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8729 N 50th Street H has units with dishwashers.

