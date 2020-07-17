8715 N 37th St

Amenities

Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens. This newly built, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floor plan, perfect for the family life. The large kitchen features a peninsula overlooking the family room with a breakfast bar, plus an island for the "family chef". This corner home has all new GE Stainless Steel appliances (Stove/Cooktop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Oven) and espresso shaker-style cabinets in the kitchen. The kitchen beautifully connects the family and dining areas. This home has wood-grained porcelain tiles through the living space, while the bedrooms have new carpet flooring. The bathrooms have large vanities with granite counters and tiled floors in addition to tiles for bathtub surrounds. The master bedroom bath also has beautiful floor-to-ceiling tiles and is finished with a rimless glass shower. Blinds, new washer & dryer and a fence around the house are just some of the features of this house added recently.

No Dogs Allowed



