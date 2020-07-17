All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8715 N 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8715 N 37th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8715 N 37th St

8715 North 37th Street · (727) 600-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Temple Crest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8715 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous New 3 Br 2 Bth House in Temple Crest - Property Id: 306202

Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens. This newly built, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floor plan, perfect for the family life. The large kitchen features a peninsula overlooking the family room with a breakfast bar, plus an island for the "family chef". This corner home has all new GE Stainless Steel appliances (Stove/Cooktop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Oven) and espresso shaker-style cabinets in the kitchen. The kitchen beautifully connects the family and dining areas. This home has wood-grained porcelain tiles through the living space, while the bedrooms have new carpet flooring. The bathrooms have large vanities with granite counters and tiled floors in addition to tiles for bathtub surrounds. The master bedroom bath also has beautiful floor-to-ceiling tiles and is finished with a rimless glass shower. Blinds, new washer & dryer and a fence around the house are just some of the features of this house added recently.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8715-n-37th-st-tampa-fl/306202
Property Id 306202

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 N 37th St have any available units?
8715 N 37th St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 N 37th St have?
Some of 8715 N 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 N 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
8715 N 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 N 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 8715 N 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8715 N 37th St offer parking?
No, 8715 N 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 8715 N 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 N 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 N 37th St have a pool?
No, 8715 N 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 8715 N 37th St have accessible units?
No, 8715 N 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 N 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 N 37th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8715 N 37th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity