8608 N Mulberry St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb42ced0ac ---- Take a closer look at this one! All cleaned up and ready for you. Located on the northside of Sulfur Springs, this one offers three bedrooms, and two bathrooms covering 1200 square feet of livings space. A very nice large kitchen is perfect for your everyday food prep or entertaining family and friends. Take advantage of this amazing move-in special Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,200 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit