8507 Trailwind Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in The Hammocks. Beautiful well maintained landscaping. Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Upgraded cabinets, granite counters and all matching appliances. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Tiled Great Room with Sliding Glass doors leading to covered porch. Upstairs split bedroom. Walk in closet and ceiling fan in Master Bedroom. Double sinks in Master Bath. Extra storage room on porch. Community pool and clubhouse in a Gated community. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Small Pets under l5 Lbs. per HOA--BREED RESTRICTED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. ***HOA REQUIRES APPROVAL OF TENANTS.



(RLNE2067006)