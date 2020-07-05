All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

8507 Trailwind Drive

8507 Trail Wind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Trail Wind Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in The Hammocks. Beautiful well maintained landscaping. Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Upgraded cabinets, granite counters and all matching appliances. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Tiled Great Room with Sliding Glass doors leading to covered porch. Upstairs split bedroom. Walk in closet and ceiling fan in Master Bedroom. Double sinks in Master Bath. Extra storage room on porch. Community pool and clubhouse in a Gated community. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Small Pets under l5 Lbs. per HOA--BREED RESTRICTED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. ***HOA REQUIRES APPROVAL OF TENANTS.

(RLNE2067006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 Trailwind Drive have any available units?
8507 Trailwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 Trailwind Drive have?
Some of 8507 Trailwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 Trailwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8507 Trailwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 Trailwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8507 Trailwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8507 Trailwind Drive offer parking?
No, 8507 Trailwind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8507 Trailwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 Trailwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 Trailwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8507 Trailwind Drive has a pool.
Does 8507 Trailwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 8507 Trailwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 Trailwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 Trailwind Drive has units with dishwashers.

