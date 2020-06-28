8506 N 17th St

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool some paid utils internet access

We have 2 units currently available in a 4 unit property in Tampa. Both units are cooled by window unit. Tile Floors. Private 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with seperate kitchen/living space. Units are approximately 450 sq ft each. Both units have been cleaned and are ready for move in. Please do not go to the property without an appointment unless just driving by, there are two other tenants currently living at the property and monitoring the property at all times. Price listed is for each individual unit. Pets welcome with restrictions and approval needed. Power, Water and Cable Internet Utilities Included in Rent Rate!