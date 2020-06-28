All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:37 PM

8506 N 17th St

8506 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8506 North 17th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
pet friendly
We have 2 units currently available in a 4 unit property in Tampa. Both units are cooled by window unit. Tile Floors. Private 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with seperate kitchen/living space. Units are approximately 450 sq ft each. Both units have been cleaned and are ready for move in. Please do not go to the property without an appointment unless just driving by, there are two other tenants currently living at the property and monitoring the property at all times. Price listed is for each individual unit. Pets welcome with restrictions and approval needed. Power, Water and Cable Internet Utilities Included in Rent Rate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 N 17th St have any available units?
8506 N 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8506 N 17th St have?
Some of 8506 N 17th St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 N 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
8506 N 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 N 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8506 N 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 8506 N 17th St offer parking?
No, 8506 N 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 8506 N 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 N 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 N 17th St have a pool?
Yes, 8506 N 17th St has a pool.
Does 8506 N 17th St have accessible units?
No, 8506 N 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 N 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 N 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
