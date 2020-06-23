8442 PINE RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Chic & Stylish Brand Hidden River Townhome, 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 Car Garage with driveway for 2 cars. Main floor has a large Living room and Dining area with gorgeous Tile floor. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite countertop and Stainless Steel appliances. Screened Porch. 2nd floor: Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and gorgeous Master bath with double sink & Walk-in Shower. All Appliances including Washer and Dryer. Hidden River is a Gated Community offering an elegant Club House with Pool, Spa, Sauna and state of the art Fitness Center. Conveniently located near USF, Florida & VA Hospitals, I-75, Busch Garden, Shopping and Restaurants. Rent includes all exterior Maintenance & Lawn care. (No Pets Allowed per Owner)