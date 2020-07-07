All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

8425 PINE RIVER ROAD

8425 Pine River Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Chic & Stylish, New Hidden River Townhome, Corner Unit with conservation views. 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 Car garage with driveway for 2 cars. Main floor has a large living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful Kitchen with granite countertop. Huge screened porch. 2nd floor: Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious master bath with double sink & Walk-in Shower. All Appliances including washer and dryer. Hidden River is a gated community offering an elegant Club House with pool, spa, sauna and fitness center. Conveniently located near USF, Florida & VA Hospitals, I-75, Busch Garden, shopping and restaurants. Rent includes all exterior maintenance & lawn care, garbage . (No Pets allowed per Owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have any available units?
8425 PINE RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8425 PINE RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD has a pool.
Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 PINE RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.

