8311 PINE RIVER ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

GORGEOUS END UNIT townhome, built in 2014, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, one car garage oversized driveway, in the heart of Tampa, minutes from USF, the interstates, downtown, and more. Located in a landscaped, gated community of Hidden River, this is the perfect sanctuary with more conveniences than can be stated, all while looking like a model home. This is a rare end unit, which means you only have one connected neighbor. The home overlooks a peaceful Conservation, which can be enjoyed from the screened lanai. The first level has 18" updated tiles, and features a kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in area. All of the bathrooms also feature granite, and the washer and dryer are conveniently upstairs in an oversized laundry room. All of the bedrooms feature large closets, and their are additional closets in the hallway. The kitchen overlooks the living room which opens to a screened porch with a view of conservation area. A bonus space upstairs can be an office or reading nook. Master suite with dual sinks and large shower. You'll love the loft area, perfect for a small desk. A one car garage too! Plenty of storage! This is a turn-key home ready for the buyer looking for the ultimate in convenience and comfort! Community features include clubhouse, community pool/spa, sauna and fitness center. Located off Hidden River Parkway in the serene gated community of Hidden River, convenient to I-75, USF, VA Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.