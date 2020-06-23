All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

8311 PINE RIVER ROAD

8311 Pine River Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
GORGEOUS END UNIT townhome, built in 2014, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, one car garage oversized driveway, in the heart of Tampa, minutes from USF, the interstates, downtown, and more. Located in a landscaped, gated community of Hidden River, this is the perfect sanctuary with more conveniences than can be stated, all while looking like a model home. This is a rare end unit, which means you only have one connected neighbor. The home overlooks a peaceful Conservation, which can be enjoyed from the screened lanai. The first level has 18" updated tiles, and features a kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in area. All of the bathrooms also feature granite, and the washer and dryer are conveniently upstairs in an oversized laundry room. All of the bedrooms feature large closets, and their are additional closets in the hallway. The kitchen overlooks the living room which opens to a screened porch with a view of conservation area. A bonus space upstairs can be an office or reading nook. Master suite with dual sinks and large shower. You'll love the loft area, perfect for a small desk. A one car garage too! Plenty of storage! This is a turn-key home ready for the buyer looking for the ultimate in convenience and comfort! Community features include clubhouse, community pool/spa, sauna and fitness center. Located off Hidden River Parkway in the serene gated community of Hidden River, convenient to I-75, USF, VA Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have any available units?
8311 PINE RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8311 PINE RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD has a pool.
Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 PINE RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.

