8307 N Semmes St

pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

4BR/2BA Tampa Home w. Plenty of Extra Storage Space - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



A very nice home that sits on a large lot with lots of space. It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house and has an additional detached structure with a bathroom and kitchen that can be used for storage or living area. New flooring installed, fairly new roof replacement and a renovated bathroom.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional information, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



