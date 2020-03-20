All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

8307 N Semmes St

8307 N Semmes St · No Longer Available
Location

8307 N Semmes St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
4BR/2BA Tampa Home w. Plenty of Extra Storage Space - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

A very nice home that sits on a large lot with lots of space. It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house and has an additional detached structure with a bathroom and kitchen that can be used for storage or living area. New flooring installed, fairly new roof replacement and a renovated bathroom.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional information, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE3968275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 8307 N Semmes St have any available units?
8307 N Semmes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8307 N Semmes St currently offering any rent specials?
8307 N Semmes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 N Semmes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8307 N Semmes St is pet friendly.
Does 8307 N Semmes St offer parking?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not offer parking.
Does 8307 N Semmes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 N Semmes St have a pool?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not have a pool.
Does 8307 N Semmes St have accessible units?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 N Semmes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8307 N Semmes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8307 N Semmes St does not have units with air conditioning.
