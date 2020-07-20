8302 N Grove View Pl

Amenities

Remodeled 3-bedroom / 2 bath home - This remodeled 3-bedroom / 2 bath home is spacious, clean, close to USF, short walking distance to Kimbell Elementary (http://kimbell.mysdhc.org), & Bush Gardens, and has a large fenced backyard. The backyard is great for outside entertaining. If you are looking for a modern look in the Tampa area, this is definitely it. Pets are welcome and have plenty of running room in this large fenced backyard. The garage is a spacious two car garage. The water, trash, and sewer are included as part of the rent. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $200/pet. A $45 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUVI)



