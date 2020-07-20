All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8302 N Grove View Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8302 N Grove View Pl
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8302 N Grove View Pl

8302 N Grove View Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Temple Crest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8302 N Grove View Pl, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3-bedroom / 2 bath home - This remodeled 3-bedroom / 2 bath home is spacious, clean, close to USF, short walking distance to Kimbell Elementary (http://kimbell.mysdhc.org), & Bush Gardens, and has a large fenced backyard. The backyard is great for outside entertaining. If you are looking for a modern look in the Tampa area, this is definitely it. Pets are welcome and have plenty of running room in this large fenced backyard. The garage is a spacious two car garage. The water, trash, and sewer are included as part of the rent. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $200/pet. A $45 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUVI)

(RLNE5116596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have any available units?
8302 N Grove View Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8302 N Grove View Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8302 N Grove View Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 N Grove View Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 N Grove View Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8302 N Grove View Pl offers parking.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 N Grove View Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have a pool?
No, 8302 N Grove View Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have accessible units?
No, 8302 N Grove View Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 N Grove View Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 N Grove View Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 N Grove View Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College