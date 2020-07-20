Amenities

An amazing and unique property 2 bedroom One Bath, Fully furnish Can be rented One ,Two and more month,Or year around ( with your private fenced backyard,(On a single home) COMPLETELY NEW on 2015! New appliances, AC, electric, tile etc. throughout the entire house. Cable and Internet, landscaping included ,Tenant pays water,electricity & Internet. There is nothing that needs to be done on this home except bring your belonging and move in! You will not be disappointed!!