All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8232 STOCKTON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8232 STOCKTON WAY
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

8232 STOCKTON WAY

8232 Stockton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8232 Stockton Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW TAMPA HOME READY FOR NEW TENANTS! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Centrally located in the Quiet Community of Richmond Place, this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home has much to offer: Split Floor Plan, Formal Living/Dining room, Kitchen with newer Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Laminate Flooring throughout the Main Living Areas and Tile in the Kitchen and Baths. Laundry Room comes with Full Size Washer and Dryer and has Additional Shelving that can be utilized as Pantry Space. Master Bedroom is Large in size, Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Soaking Tub. The Secondary Bedrooms are also Larger than most, one with a small walk in closet. There are Sliders off the Family Room that lead to the Screened Lanai with views of the pristine pond and conservation! Close to Shopping including the Outlet Mall, Shops of Wiregrass and Florida Hospital, Schools, USF, Moffitt, Flatwoods and Local Eateries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have any available units?
8232 STOCKTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have?
Some of 8232 STOCKTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 STOCKTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8232 STOCKTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 STOCKTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8232 STOCKTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8232 STOCKTON WAY offers parking.
Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 STOCKTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have a pool?
No, 8232 STOCKTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8232 STOCKTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 STOCKTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 STOCKTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College