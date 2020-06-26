8232 STOCKTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEW TAMPA HOME READY FOR NEW TENANTS! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Centrally located in the Quiet Community of Richmond Place, this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home has much to offer: Split Floor Plan, Formal Living/Dining room, Kitchen with newer Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Laminate Flooring throughout the Main Living Areas and Tile in the Kitchen and Baths. Laundry Room comes with Full Size Washer and Dryer and has Additional Shelving that can be utilized as Pantry Space. Master Bedroom is Large in size, Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Soaking Tub. The Secondary Bedrooms are also Larger than most, one with a small walk in closet. There are Sliders off the Family Room that lead to the Screened Lanai with views of the pristine pond and conservation! Close to Shopping including the Outlet Mall, Shops of Wiregrass and Florida Hospital, Schools, USF, Moffitt, Flatwoods and Local Eateries!