8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE

Move in ready! Gated community. 2 car garage. Water and lawn care are included. Just need to pay electricity and internet. Maintenance free in a gated beautiful community of West Meadows in New Tampa. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage with built in cabinets. End unit townhome with private conservation views all around. Enjoy your coffee in the morning with a view. 1st floor den/office, family room, breakfast room, kitchen, and laundry room with sink, upgraded washer and dryer. Stainless steel dishwasher. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, walk in shower, and double sinks. Guest parking spaces in the community. Nature walking and jogging trails. FREE access to West Meadows clubhouse - modern fitness centers, swimming pools with lap lanes, community events, water slide, playground, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts. Visit West Meadows website's for community activities. Sorry no pets. Unfurnished. $40/adult background check plus $150 HOA application fee. Schools: Clark Elementary, Liberty Middle, Freedom High. Near by restaurant, shopping, Publix grocery, movie theatre, parks. Convenient location few mins from I-75. Please note (1) we will check your credit report, past evictions, criminal background screening; (2) we will verify your employment; (3) income must be sufficient and verifiable; we will verify your previous landlord references. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.