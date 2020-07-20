All apartments in Tampa
8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE

8182 Stone View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8182 Stone View Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
tennis court
Move in ready! Gated community. 2 car garage. Water and lawn care are included. Just need to pay electricity and internet. Maintenance free in a gated beautiful community of West Meadows in New Tampa. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage with built in cabinets. End unit townhome with private conservation views all around. Enjoy your coffee in the morning with a view. 1st floor den/office, family room, breakfast room, kitchen, and laundry room with sink, upgraded washer and dryer. Stainless steel dishwasher. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, walk in shower, and double sinks. Guest parking spaces in the community. Nature walking and jogging trails. FREE access to West Meadows clubhouse - modern fitness centers, swimming pools with lap lanes, community events, water slide, playground, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts. Visit West Meadows website's for community activities. Sorry no pets. Unfurnished. $40/adult background check plus $150 HOA application fee. Schools: Clark Elementary, Liberty Middle, Freedom High. Near by restaurant, shopping, Publix grocery, movie theatre, parks. Convenient location few mins from I-75. Please note (1) we will check your credit report, past evictions, criminal background screening; (2) we will verify your employment; (3) income must be sufficient and verifiable; we will verify your previous landlord references. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8182 STONE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
