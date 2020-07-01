All apartments in Tampa
812 West Sligh Avenue

812 West Sligh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have any available units?
812 West Sligh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 812 West Sligh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 West Sligh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 West Sligh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 West Sligh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue offer parking?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 West Sligh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 West Sligh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

