Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This cute recently renovated bungalow resides in a highly desired area and just minutes from downtown Tampa. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a large fenced in back yard. You will have brand new stainless steel appliances in your kitchen, with new cabinets & countertops. There is a washer & dryer hook up. Grounds care is also included in the rent. Whether you are shopping, dining, or trying to find entertainment this home offers all of that within minutes of your doorstep.