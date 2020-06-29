All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

810 S West Shore Blvd

810 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

810 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Candice Lake at 813-765-6898 about this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Beach Park Home With Brand New Kitchen/Bathroom and Beautiful Backyard. With just under 2000 sq. ft. this Beach Park home features a formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace and a large family/great room. New dimming canned lighting throughout the home. Ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms were remodeled with beautiful granite counter-tops, and new cabinetry, fixtures etc. The kitchen is equipped with brand new, stainless steel appliances, counter-top stove and built-in oven. Between the kitchen and living room you will find a new stainless washer dryer set, more cabinet space and a pantry closet. The over sized garage has built out space for a workshop area or additional storage. The fenced backyard is gorgeous, with a brick paved patio, stone wall/bench and the perfect combination of shade and sun. The front yard has a circular driveway for easy entry/exit and iron gate along the front of the property. All of this, with A++ school districts (Mabry, Coleman, Plant.) 1mi. to Westshore Plaza, 2.5mi. to Cypress Point Park and Beach, 3.6mi. to Tampa International Airport, 5.2mi. to Downtown Tampa, 7.4mi. to MacDill AFB. Owner is in the process of moving but can have the home move in ready as soon as we have an approved tenant. Call today for your private viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S West Shore Blvd have any available units?
810 S West Shore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 S West Shore Blvd have?
Some of 810 S West Shore Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S West Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
810 S West Shore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S West Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 810 S West Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 810 S West Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 810 S West Shore Blvd offers parking.
Does 810 S West Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S West Shore Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S West Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 810 S West Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 810 S West Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 810 S West Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S West Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S West Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
