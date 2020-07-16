809 NICK BAY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Townhome, Urban living at its best! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths and 2 car side by side garage. The kitchen has center island and a breakfast bar, Viking appliances, granite countertops, 42" cabinets and a walk in pantry. The Living/Dining room combination with wood floors is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom has wood floors, French doors and a private balcony that overlooks Howard Avenue restaurants. This is a split bedroom plan with the secondary bedrooms on the third floor. The first floor off the garage is a bonus media room.