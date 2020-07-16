All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

809 NICK BAY PLACE

809 Nick Bay Place · (813) 286-6563
Location

809 Nick Bay Place, Tampa, FL 33606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2155 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Townhome, Urban living at its best! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths and 2 car side by side garage. The kitchen has center island and a breakfast bar, Viking appliances, granite countertops, 42" cabinets and a walk in pantry. The Living/Dining room combination with wood floors is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom has wood floors, French doors and a private balcony that overlooks Howard Avenue restaurants. This is a split bedroom plan with the secondary bedrooms on the third floor. The first floor off the garage is a bonus media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have any available units?
809 NICK BAY PLACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have?
Some of 809 NICK BAY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 NICK BAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
809 NICK BAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 NICK BAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 809 NICK BAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 809 NICK BAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 NICK BAY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 809 NICK BAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 809 NICK BAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 809 NICK BAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 NICK BAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
