809 N. Oregon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included. Home features: granite countertops, wood cabinets, decorative lighting and ceiling fans, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpeting. A Chef's Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets, a separate dinette area. Spacious Master Bedroom is on the first floor and has a fantastic private Master Bathroom with water closet, walk-in closet, shower and garden tub. Upstairs features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, a relaxing Bonus Room, and Utility Room with full size washer and dryer. Great completely fenced yard, covered patio area/deck and additional side patio with pavers on large corner lot. Prime location close to Downtown Tampa, Harbor Island, SOHO, UT, The Riverwalk, Julian Lane Park and Davis Island. Located in the desired Gorrie, Wilson, & Plant School Districts. This property will rent fast! Home can also be rented partially furnished.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742196?accessKey=5e26



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5699736)