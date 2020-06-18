All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

809 N. Oregon Avenue

809 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included. Home features: granite countertops, wood cabinets, decorative lighting and ceiling fans, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpeting. A Chef's Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets, a separate dinette area. Spacious Master Bedroom is on the first floor and has a fantastic private Master Bathroom with water closet, walk-in closet, shower and garden tub. Upstairs features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, a relaxing Bonus Room, and Utility Room with full size washer and dryer. Great completely fenced yard, covered patio area/deck and additional side patio with pavers on large corner lot. Prime location close to Downtown Tampa, Harbor Island, SOHO, UT, The Riverwalk, Julian Lane Park and Davis Island. Located in the desired Gorrie, Wilson, & Plant School Districts. This property will rent fast! Home can also be rented partially furnished.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742196?accessKey=5e26

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5699736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have any available units?
809 N. Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 809 N. Oregon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 N. Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 N. Oregon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 N. Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 N. Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 N. Oregon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 N. Oregon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 N. Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 N. Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 N. Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 N. Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
