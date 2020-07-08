804 EAST ORCHID AVE UNIT A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom 1 Bath - Sulphur Springs Area N of Busch Blvd - North of Busch Blvd - Two Bedroom 1 Bath, Includes a Full Size Stackable Washer and Dryer in Unit, Tile Floor Throughout Entire Apartment Home, Granite Countertops with White Shaker Cabinets.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1.(813) 670-9119



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



