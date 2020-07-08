All apartments in Tampa
804 EAST ORCHID AVE UNIT A
804 EAST ORCHID AVE UNIT A

804 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

804 Orchid Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom 1 Bath - Sulphur Springs Area N of Busch Blvd - North of Busch Blvd - Two Bedroom 1 Bath, Includes a Full Size Stackable Washer and Dryer in Unit, Tile Floor Throughout Entire Apartment Home, Granite Countertops with White Shaker Cabinets.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1.(813) 670-9119

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5723827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

