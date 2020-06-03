All apartments in Tampa
802 E CAYUGA STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

802 E CAYUGA STREET

802 East Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Fall in love with this spacious apartment for rent in the heart of Seminole Heights. Approach this second floor unit through your own privately gated keyed-entrance, which provides the ultimate feeling of security. And once inside, you'll find a freshly remodeled space set off by tons of natural sunlight that pours in through the numerous Victorian inspired casement windows. Warm country pine plank-flooring welcomes you inside and continues throughout the home. The interior has been freshly painted and upgraded to include central HVAC system, a newer water heater, and new plumbing and electric throughout, and new bathroom vanity. The charming kitchen has a mid-century modern feel highlighted by a porcelain sink with drainboard. The bedroom is large and includes double closets for all your storage needs. Shared, complementary laundry available on site. Walking distance to local favorite hot spots. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own.
First Month's rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. Furnishings not included.
You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo and searching the address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have any available units?
802 E CAYUGA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have?
Some of 802 E CAYUGA STREET's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 E CAYUGA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
802 E CAYUGA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 E CAYUGA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET offer parking?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have a pool?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have accessible units?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 802 E CAYUGA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 E CAYUGA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

