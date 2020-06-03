802 E CAYUGA STREET

Amenities

SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Fall in love with this spacious apartment for rent in the heart of Seminole Heights. Approach this second floor unit through your own privately gated keyed-entrance, which provides the ultimate feeling of security. And once inside, you'll find a freshly remodeled space set off by tons of natural sunlight that pours in through the numerous Victorian inspired casement windows. Warm country pine plank-flooring welcomes you inside and continues throughout the home. The interior has been freshly painted and upgraded to include central HVAC system, a newer water heater, and new plumbing and electric throughout, and new bathroom vanity. The charming kitchen has a mid-century modern feel highlighted by a porcelain sink with drainboard. The bedroom is large and includes double closets for all your storage needs. Shared, complementary laundry available on site. Walking distance to local favorite hot spots. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own.

First Month's rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. Furnishings not included.

You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo and searching the address.