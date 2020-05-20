All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8014 N 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8014 N 14th St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

8014 N 14th St

8014 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8014 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1afe6f05a ---- GREAT LOCATION In the center of Sulpher Springs, this nicely updated property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms covering a large 1258 square feet of living space. Fantastic remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar perfect for busy families. Tile in the common rooms and carpet in the bedrooms. 12 Month. Flooring: Tile Last Sold Date: Nov 2011 Last Sold Price: $70,000 Rent Sqft: $0.95 Roof Type: Composition Deposit: 1200 Exterior Material: Stucco Floor Size: 1,258 sqft Last Remodel: 2012 Unit Count: 0 Lot Depth: 100 ft Lot Width: 50 ft Lot: 5,000 sqft Parking: No Data Stories: 0 Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Appliances Included: Dryer, Washer Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 N 14th St have any available units?
8014 N 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 N 14th St have?
Some of 8014 N 14th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 N 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
8014 N 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 N 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 N 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 8014 N 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 8014 N 14th St offers parking.
Does 8014 N 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 N 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 N 14th St have a pool?
No, 8014 N 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 8014 N 14th St have accessible units?
No, 8014 N 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 N 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 N 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College