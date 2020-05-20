8014 N 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION In the center of Sulpher Springs, this nicely updated property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms covering a large 1258 square feet of living space. Fantastic remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar perfect for busy families. Tile in the common rooms and carpet in the bedrooms. 12 Month. Flooring: Tile Last Sold Date: Nov 2011 Last Sold Price: $70,000 Rent Sqft: $0.95 Roof Type: Composition Deposit: 1200 Exterior Material: Stucco Floor Size: 1,258 sqft Last Remodel: 2012 Unit Count: 0 Lot Depth: 100 ft Lot Width: 50 ft Lot: 5,000 sqft Parking: No Data Stories: 0 Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Appliances Included: Dryer, Washer Laundry: In Unit