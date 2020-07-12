All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT

7806 Tuscany View Court · No Longer Available
Location

7806 Tuscany View Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Tampa Palms!! GATED! Top A+SCHOOL! Conservation view! cul-de-sac lot! Lawn service includes!!! Located in Tampa Palms Tuscany community. It is perfect for touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Upgrades, 10’ ceilings, exterior natural stone accents, large 16 x 16 tile throughout, & brick paved patio. Desirable perfect floor plan features 1,912 square feet One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage+ Screened Porch located in a cul-de-sac . Customer design Pattern tile all through the property, Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in Microwave, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, Counter Height Breakfast Bar & Menu Desk, conservation View Eat-in Kitchen, Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Laundry Room offers a high-end washer and dryer with CUSTOM Closet. Marvelous Master bath with GRANITE Countertops, DUAL vanity, Shower, garden tub, two Walk-In Closets with build-in Closet. All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the screened lanai! Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream conservation in Caged Screened Lanai. Near USF, VA, i-75, i-275, wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, outlet, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have any available units?
7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have?
Some of 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
