7806 TUSCANY VIEW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Tampa Palms!! GATED! Top A+SCHOOL! Conservation view! cul-de-sac lot! Lawn service includes!!! Located in Tampa Palms Tuscany community. It is perfect for touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Upgrades, 10’ ceilings, exterior natural stone accents, large 16 x 16 tile throughout, & brick paved patio. Desirable perfect floor plan features 1,912 square feet One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage+ Screened Porch located in a cul-de-sac . Customer design Pattern tile all through the property, Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in Microwave, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, Counter Height Breakfast Bar & Menu Desk, conservation View Eat-in Kitchen, Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Laundry Room offers a high-end washer and dryer with CUSTOM Closet. Marvelous Master bath with GRANITE Countertops, DUAL vanity, Shower, garden tub, two Walk-In Closets with build-in Closet. All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the screened lanai! Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream conservation in Caged Screened Lanai. Near USF, VA, i-75, i-275, wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, outlet, new hospital.